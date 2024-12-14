Global Drought Standoff: No Binding Agreement at UNCCD Conference
The 16th UNCCD conference in Riyadh concluded without reaching a binding agreement on drought management, deferring critical decisions to COP17 in 2026. Developing nations, particularly in Africa, advocated for a binding protocol but faced resistance from developed countries favoring a non-binding framework. Reports highlighted severe global aridification challenges.
- Country:
- India
The 16th session of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) ended in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, without a binding agreement on addressing drought, despite alarming global trends of increasing aridification threatening billions globally. Discussions extended beyond their scheduled dates but failed to reach consensus.
The 12-day event concluded with nations deferring a global drought response protocol to COP17, set for 2026 in Mongolia. Developing countries, especially from Africa, lobbied for a legally binding agreement on drought preparedness, but faced strong opposition from developed nations advocating for a weaker framework, resulting in deadlock.
UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw expressed optimism about the groundwork laid for future discussions, though he acknowledged it would take more time for parties to reach an agreement. A UNCCD statement recognized significant progress towards a future regime aimed at completion by COP17. Reports released during the conference underscored the dire economic impacts of drought, costing over USD 300 billion annually, and the ongoing expansion of drylands, which poses severe challenges to global food security and livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNCCD
- conference
- drought
- aridification
- Riyadh
- COP17
- Africa
- drylands
- global warming
- livelihoods
ALSO READ
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa
France Acknowledges 1944 Massacre of West African Soldiers
South Africa's G20 Leadership: Charting a Course for Global Change
Bavuma and Stubbs Steer South Africa to Commanding Lead
Mulder's Injury Paves Way for Breetzke as South Africa Dominate