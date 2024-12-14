Global Drought Standoff: No Binding Agreement at UNCCD Conference

The 16th session of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) ended in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, without a binding agreement on addressing drought, despite alarming global trends of increasing aridification threatening billions globally. Discussions extended beyond their scheduled dates but failed to reach consensus.

The 12-day event concluded with nations deferring a global drought response protocol to COP17, set for 2026 in Mongolia. Developing countries, especially from Africa, lobbied for a legally binding agreement on drought preparedness, but faced strong opposition from developed nations advocating for a weaker framework, resulting in deadlock.

UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw expressed optimism about the groundwork laid for future discussions, though he acknowledged it would take more time for parties to reach an agreement. A UNCCD statement recognized significant progress towards a future regime aimed at completion by COP17. Reports released during the conference underscored the dire economic impacts of drought, costing over USD 300 billion annually, and the ongoing expansion of drylands, which poses severe challenges to global food security and livelihoods.

