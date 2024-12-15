Jharkhand's Avian Attraction: A Haven for Migratory Birds

With winter's arrival in Jharkhand, the state's water bodies transform into bustling hubs for migratory birds, captivating bird watchers and tourists alike. Drawing species from Central Asia and the Himalayan Region, the early winter provides a suitable sanctuary for these avian travelers.

Official statistics reveal that 25,000 to 30,000 migratory birds, including red-headed pochard, tufted duck, and bar-headed goose, visit Jharkhand each year. Protection measures are underway, with directives issued to divisional forest officers to safeguard these winged visitors from poachers, complemented by local awareness campaigns.

Despite favorable conditions, rising concerns about human interference are emerging. Expanding boating and solar panel installations threaten bird habitats, raising calls for government attention to preserve this natural phenomenon. Bird enthusiasts urge conscious efforts to maintain Jharkhand's ecological allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)