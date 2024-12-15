Left Menu

Jharkhand's Avian Attraction: A Haven for Migratory Birds

Jharkhand's water bodies have become a hub for migratory birds, attracting bird watchers and tourists. These birds escape extreme cold in regions like Central Asia. Officials ensure their safety, but rising human interference threatens their habitat. Bird lovers call for government intervention to protect these winged visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 12:22 IST
Jharkhand's Avian Attraction: A Haven for Migratory Birds
  • Country:
  • India

With winter's arrival in Jharkhand, the state's water bodies transform into bustling hubs for migratory birds, captivating bird watchers and tourists alike. Drawing species from Central Asia and the Himalayan Region, the early winter provides a suitable sanctuary for these avian travelers.

Official statistics reveal that 25,000 to 30,000 migratory birds, including red-headed pochard, tufted duck, and bar-headed goose, visit Jharkhand each year. Protection measures are underway, with directives issued to divisional forest officers to safeguard these winged visitors from poachers, complemented by local awareness campaigns.

Despite favorable conditions, rising concerns about human interference are emerging. Expanding boating and solar panel installations threaten bird habitats, raising calls for government attention to preserve this natural phenomenon. Bird enthusiasts urge conscious efforts to maintain Jharkhand's ecological allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024