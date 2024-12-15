Icy Grips: Cold Wave Hits Northern India

Parts of northern and western India remain engulfed in cold weather, with significant temperature drops reported in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Kashmir and the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh experience temporary relief as temperatures slightly rise, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature dip to 4.9 degrees Celsius, falling 3.1 notches below normal. Although the capital saw a notable decrease, a cold wave was not declared. The IMD forecasts moderate fog in the city on Monday, with temperatures expected to settle between 5 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Harrowed by the cold wave, Punjab and Haryana recorded low temperatures, with cities like Faridkot and Hisar shivering through the cold. In areas of Rajasthan, such as Fatehpur, sub-zero temperatures persisted, marking a third consecutive day of icy grips. The IMD warns of continued cold wave conditions in certain regions over the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)