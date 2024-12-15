Left Menu

Icy Grips: Cold Wave Hits Northern India

Northern and western India continue to experience cold weather as temperatures drop significantly in various regions, with parts of Kashmir expecting more cold waves soon. Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan experience notable drops, while Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir see slight relief but remain under vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:55 IST
  • India

Parts of northern and western India remain engulfed in cold weather, with significant temperature drops reported in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Kashmir and the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh experience temporary relief as temperatures slightly rise, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature dip to 4.9 degrees Celsius, falling 3.1 notches below normal. Although the capital saw a notable decrease, a cold wave was not declared. The IMD forecasts moderate fog in the city on Monday, with temperatures expected to settle between 5 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Harrowed by the cold wave, Punjab and Haryana recorded low temperatures, with cities like Faridkot and Hisar shivering through the cold. In areas of Rajasthan, such as Fatehpur, sub-zero temperatures persisted, marking a third consecutive day of icy grips. The IMD warns of continued cold wave conditions in certain regions over the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

