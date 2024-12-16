Left Menu

Fiji Resort Cocktail Crisis: Suspected Alcohol Poisoning Alarms Tourists

Seven tourists, including four Australians, were hospitalized in Fiji due to suspected alcohol poisoning after drinking a cocktail at a resort. The incident has raised concerns about safety and has prompted an investigation by Fijian authorities, hoping to maintain the region's reputation for safe tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 07:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 07:29 IST
In a concerning incident, seven tourists, including four Australians, were hospitalized following a suspected case of alcohol poisoning at a resort in Fiji. The affected individuals reported falling ill after consuming a cocktail at a resort on the south coast of Viti Levu island, identified as the Warwick Fiji on the Coral Coast.

This isolated incident, according to the Fijian government, involved only these seven guests after they visited a specific bar within the resort. In response, the resort's management denied altering any drink ingredients, stressing the generally safe tourism environment in Fiji and initiating an immediate investigation to determine the cause of the illness.

Australia is also engaged, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers stating that consular officials are aiding the affected individuals and their families. Complementing police efforts in Fiji, the Australian government has updated its travel advice for Fiji to caution about drink spiking and alcohol poisoning risks for travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

