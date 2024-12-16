Left Menu

Catastrophic Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Tragic Tale of Survival and Climate Change

Cyclone Chido unleashed destruction upon Mayotte, leaving hundreds or potentially thousands dead. Rescue efforts are underway amid inaccessible areas. President Macron is addressing the disaster. Mayotte, severely impacted, faces dire conditions, exacerbated by climate change and poverty. Recovery efforts have commenced, though significant challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:51 IST
Emergency workers raced against time on Monday to rescue survivors and restore services in Mayotte, a French overseas territory, following the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido. With winds reaching over 200 kph, hundreds or even thousands are feared dead, French civil security spokesperson Alexandre Jouassard stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to hold an emergency meeting to address the crisis. Images depict Mayotte's fallout — flattened makeshift homes, uprooted coconut trees, and inundated hospital corridors. Citizens queued for essentials with water supplies cut.

Despite the cyclone weakening in Mozambique, Mayotte's death toll remains unclear. Maritime and aerial relief efforts are underway. The catastrophe highlights climate change's impact on impoverished regions, experts say, with France criticized for lacking preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

