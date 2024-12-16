Man's Brush with Danger: Elephant Attack in Arunachal Forest
A 22-year-old man, Chukhu Obi, suffered critical injuries following an elephant attack in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident occurred as he checked on his livestock in the forest. The Banderdewa police and locals rescued him, and he was taken to a medical facility. Authorities urge caution in forest areas.
A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a wild elephant attacked him in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, officials reported Monday afternoon.
The incident took place around 2:30 PM when Chukhu Obi, a Dobam village resident, went into the forest to check on his Mithuns. A tuskless male elephant attacked him, authorities said.
Responding swiftly, Banderdewa police station's officer-in-charge Kipa Hamak and local residents arrived at the scene to aid the injured man, who was subsequently transported to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) for treatment.
