Navigating the Climate Finance-Dependency Trap

Dhaka, Dec 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As climate costs surge, developing countries face tough decisions: manage debt repayments or invest in key services like health and education. With 28% of climate finance as grants in 2022, many struggle under crippling debts due to mostly loan-based aid.

Developing nations, already burdened with high debt repayment ratios, find themselves in 'recovery traps.' A COP29 pledge of $300 billion annually by 2035 lacks clear delineation between grants and loans, holding back effective debt relief for vulnerable countries.

Efforts are being made through debt-for-climate swaps and concessional loans, yet the pace is insufficient. Institutions like the ADB are initiating positive measures, but to truly alleviate pressure, a reimagined climate finance system is necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)