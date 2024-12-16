Revitalizing Delhi: Urgent Call for Land Pooling and Green Development

In a bid to safeguard the future of India's capital, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has called for the immediate execution of land pooling and green development area policies.

Bidhuri emphasized the dual advantages these policies offer. He pointed out that the land pooling and green development area initiatives can not only prevent Delhi from slipping into urban decay but also provide substantial economic gains for local farmers, enabling them to obtain market-driven values for their lands.

He noted the potential for these measures to generate employment and fulfill housing demands. Highlighting the policies' stagnation at the Delhi Development Authority, Bidhuri appealed for prompt action during his address in the Lok Sabha.

