Powerful Earthquake Rocks Port Vila: Tsunami Warning Issued

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, caused considerable damage, including buckled windows and collapsed concrete pillars in buildings housing foreign embassies.

The seismic event has prompted authorities to issue a tsunami warning. The warning raises concerns about potential further disasters in the region, with residents urged to remain alert and prepared for any eventualities.

The U.S. tsunami warning system highlighted the proximity of the earthquake's impact zone to the shorelines, prompting swift analysis and response efforts to safeguard lives and property in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)