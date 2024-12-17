Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Port Vila: Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, causing structural damage to buildings, including foreign embassies. Authorities issued a tsunami warning shortly after. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, leading to concerns about further aftershocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:23 IST
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Port Vila: Tsunami Warning Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, caused considerable damage, including buckled windows and collapsed concrete pillars in buildings housing foreign embassies.

The seismic event has prompted authorities to issue a tsunami warning. The warning raises concerns about potential further disasters in the region, with residents urged to remain alert and prepared for any eventualities.

The U.S. tsunami warning system highlighted the proximity of the earthquake's impact zone to the shorelines, prompting swift analysis and response efforts to safeguard lives and property in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024