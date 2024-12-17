Powerful Earthquake Rocks Port Vila: Tsunami Warning Issued
A strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, causing structural damage to buildings, including foreign embassies. Authorities issued a tsunami warning shortly after. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, leading to concerns about further aftershocks.
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, caused considerable damage, including buckled windows and collapsed concrete pillars in buildings housing foreign embassies.
The seismic event has prompted authorities to issue a tsunami warning. The warning raises concerns about potential further disasters in the region, with residents urged to remain alert and prepared for any eventualities.
The U.S. tsunami warning system highlighted the proximity of the earthquake's impact zone to the shorelines, prompting swift analysis and response efforts to safeguard lives and property in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
