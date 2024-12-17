Left Menu

Seismic Jolt: Vanuatu's Capital Shaken by Powerful Earthquake

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu, causing significant damage. The U.S. Geological Survey reported its depth at 10 km. Despite a tsunami warning, officials in New Zealand and Australia stated there was no imminent threat to their coastlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:43 IST
Seismic Jolt: Vanuatu's Capital Shaken by Powerful Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, was rocked by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude on Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The seismic event, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers, resulted in visible destruction, with social media sharing images of damaged embassy buildings featuring shattered windows and collapsed pillars.

In the aftermath, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System announced a tsunami alert, yet neighboring countries New Zealand and Australia reported no immediate danger of tsunami impacts on their shores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024