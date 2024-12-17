Seismic Jolt: Vanuatu's Capital Shaken by Powerful Earthquake

Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, was rocked by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude on Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The seismic event, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers, resulted in visible destruction, with social media sharing images of damaged embassy buildings featuring shattered windows and collapsed pillars.

In the aftermath, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System announced a tsunami alert, yet neighboring countries New Zealand and Australia reported no immediate danger of tsunami impacts on their shores.

(With inputs from agencies.)