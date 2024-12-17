Powerful Earthquake Rocks Vanuatu, Embassies Damaged

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted the capital of Vanuatu, Port Vila, on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor resulted in significant structural damage to buildings, notably affecting the premises housing the United States embassy.

Despite the extensive damage captured in social media footage showing buckled windows and collapsed concrete pillars at foreign missions, including those of the U.S., Britain, France, and New Zealand, there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

Reuters verified the exact location of the damage using file imagery that matched the building's color, window panels, and surrounding tree line. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially issued but then withdrew a tsunami warning for Vanuatu, and authorities from New Zealand and Australia confirmed no tsunami threats to their nations. Similarly, no tsunami warnings were issued for U.S. territories such as Guam and American Samoa.

(With inputs from agencies.)