Powerful Earthquake Rocks Vanuatu, Embassies Damaged
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, causing damage to buildings, including the U.S. embassy. No casualties were initially reported. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System retracted an earlier alert for the region, and officials confirmed no tsunami threats to surrounding countries and U.S. territories.
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted the capital of Vanuatu, Port Vila, on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor resulted in significant structural damage to buildings, notably affecting the premises housing the United States embassy.
Despite the extensive damage captured in social media footage showing buckled windows and collapsed concrete pillars at foreign missions, including those of the U.S., Britain, France, and New Zealand, there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.
Reuters verified the exact location of the damage using file imagery that matched the building's color, window panels, and surrounding tree line. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially issued but then withdrew a tsunami warning for Vanuatu, and authorities from New Zealand and Australia confirmed no tsunami threats to their nations. Similarly, no tsunami warnings were issued for U.S. territories such as Guam and American Samoa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the US West Coast after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, reports AP.
Powerful earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California; tsunami warning issued, reports AP.
Tremors Shake Northern California: Tsunami Warning Issued
Powerful Quake Rocks Ferndale with Tsunami Warning
Quake Shakes Northern California, Tsunami Warning Cancels Evacuations