Left Menu

Rajasthan Shivers as Mercury Plummets to Record Lows

Extreme cold continues to grip Rajasthan, with temperatures in some areas recorded below normal. Karauli reported the lowest minimum at 1.3 degrees Celsius. A slight further drop is expected following a weak western disturbance, impacting cities like Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:04 IST
Rajasthan Shivers as Mercury Plummets to Record Lows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe cold conditions persisted across Rajasthan, as minimum temperatures dropped below normal in various regions, according to the meteorological office on Tuesday.

The lowest night temperature was observed in Karauli at 1.3 degrees Celsius, trailed by Fatehpur, Sangaria, Sikar, and other locations, where temperatures ranged from 2.5 to 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological data indicates that cities such as Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur are experiencing below-normal temperatures. A weak western disturbance is anticipated to cause a marginal decrease in temperatures after the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024