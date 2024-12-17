Rajasthan Shivers as Mercury Plummets to Record Lows

Severe cold conditions persisted across Rajasthan, as minimum temperatures dropped below normal in various regions, according to the meteorological office on Tuesday.

The lowest night temperature was observed in Karauli at 1.3 degrees Celsius, trailed by Fatehpur, Sangaria, Sikar, and other locations, where temperatures ranged from 2.5 to 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological data indicates that cities such as Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur are experiencing below-normal temperatures. A weak western disturbance is anticipated to cause a marginal decrease in temperatures after the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)