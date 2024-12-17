Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Severe Pollution Shocks the Capital

Delhi's air quality reached alarming levels on Tuesday, marking a decline after 24 days of relatively better air. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 433, placing it in the 'severe' category, despite stringent measures like construction bans being in place.

Experts attribute the sudden spike in pollution to a notable drop in wind speeds, which allowed local pollutants to stagnate. The AQI is expected to remain severe for the next two days. Out of 35 monitoring stations in Delhi, 28 reported severe air quality, while several even breached the 'severe plus' classification with readings above 450.

In response, Delhi has enacted Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, which includes restrictions on construction, vehicular movement of non-essential goods, and public gatherings. Enhanced vehicle checks and inter-state coordination aim to enforce these measures and improve the capital's air quality.

