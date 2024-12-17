Delhi Tightens Traffic Checks Amid Severe Air Quality Crisis

Delhi Traffic Police has intensified vehicle inspections within the national capital and its bordering areas following the implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address worsening air quality. Officials confirmed this initiative on Tuesday, subsequent to the Centre's air quality panel's decision to enforce stronger measures.

The swift action responds to 'severe' air quality levels triggered by unfavorable weather conditions. Delhi Police has also engaged in inter-state coordination with Haryana and UP Police to regulate vehicle flow into the city. Vehicles not intended for Delhi are diverted via the Eastern/Western Peripheral Expressway to ease city congestion.

To further bolster enforcement, Delhi Police plans to set up joint checkpoints at strategic border areas to monitor and limit entry of non-compliant vehicles. These checkpoints are tasked with fining BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles found within the city limits. Checks are particularly focused on outdated vehicles and verifying emission certificates. Additional measures include banning polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods and shifting school classes to a hybrid mode.

(With inputs from agencies.)