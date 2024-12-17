Left Menu

Delhi Tightens Traffic Checks Amid Severe Air Quality Crisis

Delhi Traffic Police has escalated vehicle inspection in the city and its borders after invoking Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat deteriorating air quality. Measures, including vehicle diversions and inter-state coordination, aim to alleviate congestion and enforce anti-pollution standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:56 IST
Delhi Tightens Traffic Checks Amid Severe Air Quality Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Traffic Police has intensified vehicle inspections within the national capital and its bordering areas following the implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address worsening air quality. Officials confirmed this initiative on Tuesday, subsequent to the Centre's air quality panel's decision to enforce stronger measures.

The swift action responds to 'severe' air quality levels triggered by unfavorable weather conditions. Delhi Police has also engaged in inter-state coordination with Haryana and UP Police to regulate vehicle flow into the city. Vehicles not intended for Delhi are diverted via the Eastern/Western Peripheral Expressway to ease city congestion.

To further bolster enforcement, Delhi Police plans to set up joint checkpoints at strategic border areas to monitor and limit entry of non-compliant vehicles. These checkpoints are tasked with fining BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles found within the city limits. Checks are particularly focused on outdated vehicles and verifying emission certificates. Additional measures include banning polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods and shifting school classes to a hybrid mode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024