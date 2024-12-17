Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Bhiwandi Construction Site

A construction accident at Bhiwandi railway station, Thane district, claimed the life of a 22-year-old labourer, Jayraj Valkubai Kamlia. The incident happened Monday evening when an under-construction retention wall collapsed. Police have recorded the death as accidental and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:26 IST
A tragic accident unfolded near Bhiwandi railway station in Thane district as a 22-year-old labourer lost his life. The incident occurred when an under-construction retention wall collapsed, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The young worker, identified as Jayraj Valkubai Kamlia, was killed in the collapse on Monday evening. An official statement indicated that work was ongoing to lay new tracks and construct a retention wall in the area at the time.

Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death and are conducting further investigations to understand the circumstances leading to the fatal collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

