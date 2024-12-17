Tragic Accident at Bhiwandi Construction Site

A tragic accident unfolded near Bhiwandi railway station in Thane district as a 22-year-old labourer lost his life. The incident occurred when an under-construction retention wall collapsed, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The young worker, identified as Jayraj Valkubai Kamlia, was killed in the collapse on Monday evening. An official statement indicated that work was ongoing to lay new tracks and construct a retention wall in the area at the time.

Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death and are conducting further investigations to understand the circumstances leading to the fatal collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)