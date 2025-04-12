Tumkur Railway Station to Honor 'The Walking God'

The Karnataka government has approved a proposal to rename the Tumkur Railway Station as Dr. Shri Shri Shivakumara Swamiji Railway Station, honoring the revered figure known as 'The Walking God' for his immense contributions through the Siddaganga Mutt.

Falling under the South Western Railway zone, the station is awaiting the Ministry of Home Affairs' nod for this renaming bid, as outlined in a letter dated April 8. The state's appeal underscores the Mutt's pivotal role in providing education, food, and shelter to the underprivileged for decades.

Dr. Shri Shri Shivakumara Mahaswamiji, who led the Mutt from 1930, has been commended by numerous national leaders for his service, bolstering the government's case for rebranding the station in tribute to his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)