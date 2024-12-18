Left Menu

Vanuatu Earthquake: Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu, causing significant damage, killing 14 people, and injuring 200. Rescuers are working tirelessly to free those trapped under debris, with two buildings known to have collapsed. Authorities declared a state of emergency, seeking international aid to address urgent needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 05:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 05:15 IST
Vanuatu Earthquake: Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescuers in Vanuatu are in a race against time following a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the nation's capital, Port Vila, resulting in 14 confirmed deaths and over 200 injuries. Emergency teams are focused on freeing trapped individuals and addressing immediate needs such as medical aid and shelter.

Key sites like Billabong House and a nearby Chinese store have collapsed, complicating rescue operations. Authorities have set up triage tents and are working with international assistance, including Australia's and New Zealand's contributions, to manage the crisis and support the affected population.

The national government has declared a state of emergency, with a curfew imposed to control the situation. As shockwaves continue to unsettle locals, the search and rescue efforts remain a top priority, with international help on the way.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024