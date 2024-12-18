Vanuatu Earthquake: Rescue and Recovery Efforts Underway
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu, causing significant damage, killing 14 people, and injuring 200. Rescuers are working tirelessly to free those trapped under debris, with two buildings known to have collapsed. Authorities declared a state of emergency, seeking international aid to address urgent needs.
Rescuers in Vanuatu are in a race against time following a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the nation's capital, Port Vila, resulting in 14 confirmed deaths and over 200 injuries. Emergency teams are focused on freeing trapped individuals and addressing immediate needs such as medical aid and shelter.
Key sites like Billabong House and a nearby Chinese store have collapsed, complicating rescue operations. Authorities have set up triage tents and are working with international assistance, including Australia's and New Zealand's contributions, to manage the crisis and support the affected population.
The national government has declared a state of emergency, with a curfew imposed to control the situation. As shockwaves continue to unsettle locals, the search and rescue efforts remain a top priority, with international help on the way.
(With inputs from agencies.)
