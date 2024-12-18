Vanuatu Earthquake: Unveiling the Aftershock Maze

The death toll from Vanuatu's catastrophic earthquake continues to grow, with international rescue teams urgently engaged in aiding the affected population, grappling with the initial quake and subsequent tremors.

A formidable earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck Tuesday afternoon, 30 kilometers from Vanuatu's western coast on Efate island, resulting in significant damage and numerous injuries in Port Vila, the nation's capital.

Vanuatu's location within the volatile Ring of Fire highlights its geological challenges. The region had previously experienced significant seismic activity, underlining an urgent need for ongoing research and preparedness against such natural catastrophes.

