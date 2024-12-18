Left Menu

Golden Jackal Intrusion Shocks Mumbai Colony

A golden jackal attacked a woman in a Mumbai residential area before being captured by wildlife experts. The animal, believed to have rabies, is under observation. Authorities are taking samples for further analysis after it was safely secured in a cage.

Updated: 18-12-2024 19:52 IST
Golden Jackal Intrusion Shocks Mumbai Colony
A golden jackal caused panic in a Mumbai residential colony after attacking a woman on Wednesday evening, according to the Maharashtra forest department.

Experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, alongside the forest department, successfully captured the animal from BARC Colony in Anushakti Nagar.

The jackal, suspected of having rabies, is under observation. Officials plan to extract samples to better understand the viral infection.

