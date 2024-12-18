Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple in Delhi

An early morning fire claimed the lives of an elderly couple, Govind Ram Nagpal and Sheela Nagpal, in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave. Despite a swift response by fire services, smoke inhalation led to their demise. Authorities suspect an electrical short-circuit as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:12 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple tragically lost their lives after a fire broke out at their residence in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday morning, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The victims were identified as Govind Ram Nagpal, 80, and his wife Sheela Nagpal, 78. The incident was reported to DFS at 6:02 am, prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders. Despite swift action, heavy smoke contributed to their untimely deaths.

Authorities suspect that an electrical short-circuit in the kitchen may have sparked the blaze. Police investigations are underway, and initial findings suggest the couple was alone and unregistered with the Senior Citizen cell of Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024