Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple in Delhi

An elderly couple tragically lost their lives after a fire broke out at their residence in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday morning, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The victims were identified as Govind Ram Nagpal, 80, and his wife Sheela Nagpal, 78. The incident was reported to DFS at 6:02 am, prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders. Despite swift action, heavy smoke contributed to their untimely deaths.

Authorities suspect that an electrical short-circuit in the kitchen may have sparked the blaze. Police investigations are underway, and initial findings suggest the couple was alone and unregistered with the Senior Citizen cell of Delhi Police.

