Historic Dolphin Tagging Offers New Conservation Insights

In a breakthrough effort, a Ganges River Dolphin has been tagged for the first time in Assam, marking a significant step for wildlife conservation. The initiative, collaborated by the Wildlife Institute of India, Assam Forest Department, and Aaranyak, seeks to understand seasonal and migratory patterns of this iconic species.

The tagging aims to unravel the intricacies of the dolphin's range, distribution, and habitat use, particularly in fragmented river systems. As India's national aquatic animal, the Ganges River Dolphin is predominantly found in Indian waters. Despite this, significant information gaps persist due to its secretive nature.

Project Dolphin, under which this tagging is made, plans to tackle these knowledge deficiencies through comprehensive research. This effort also underlines the importance of dolphins as apex predators within river ecosystems. Conservation strategies informed by this initiative are vital for both biodiversity and the communities depending on these river systems.

