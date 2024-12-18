New Delhi's Urban Revitalization: A Cultural and Sustainable Resurgence

The New Delhi Municipal Council, led by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, has given the green light to multiple projects aimed at enhancing urban services and infrastructure. As per an official statement, the meeting also saw the attendance of NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra and Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

A landmark initiative is the creation of an Urban Arts and Culture Forum, designed to boost artistic and cultural activities and foster community engagement. This comes alongside efforts to establish an Urban Design and Planning Forum focused on tackling urban challenges like traffic congestion and heritage conservation. Iconic areas such as Gole Market and Lodhi Colony are set for rejuvenation, ensuring the preservation of historical significance.

Further, in pursuit of sustainability, NDMC plans to incorporate 28 electric vehicles into its operations and implement an intelligent parking system to ease congestion. Educational advancements are highlighted by the planned completion of the Jai Prakash Narayan Library, while public health and essential services receive attention through enhanced recruitment and improved infrastructure measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)