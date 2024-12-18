Left Menu

New Delhi's Urban Revitalization: A Cultural and Sustainable Resurgence

The New Delhi Municipal Council has approved initiatives to enhance urban services and promote cultural diversity. Plans include an Urban Arts Forum, sustainable practices, an intelligent parking system, and improved public health and education services, aiming to beautify and sustainably develop the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:46 IST
New Delhi's Urban Revitalization: A Cultural and Sustainable Resurgence
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council, led by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, has given the green light to multiple projects aimed at enhancing urban services and infrastructure. As per an official statement, the meeting also saw the attendance of NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra and Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

A landmark initiative is the creation of an Urban Arts and Culture Forum, designed to boost artistic and cultural activities and foster community engagement. This comes alongside efforts to establish an Urban Design and Planning Forum focused on tackling urban challenges like traffic congestion and heritage conservation. Iconic areas such as Gole Market and Lodhi Colony are set for rejuvenation, ensuring the preservation of historical significance.

Further, in pursuit of sustainability, NDMC plans to incorporate 28 electric vehicles into its operations and implement an intelligent parking system to ease congestion. Educational advancements are highlighted by the planned completion of the Jai Prakash Narayan Library, while public health and essential services receive attention through enhanced recruitment and improved infrastructure measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024