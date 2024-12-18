Left Menu

Tragedy in Safdarjung Enclave: Elderly Couple Perishes in Fire

An elderly couple, Govind Ram Nagpal and Sheela Nagpal, succumbed to a fire in their Delhi home. Neighbors recount their kindness, suspecting poor health inhibited their escape. Emergency services were alerted but the couple was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Community mourns their loss.

An elderly couple, Govind Ram Nagpal, 80, and Sheela Nagpal, 78, tragically lost their lives in a fire at their South Delhi residence in Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday morning. Neighbors recall their kindness and speculate that poor health may have hindered their ability to escape.

The fire broke out around 5.55 am, and a neighbor, while on a morning walk, noticed smoke billowing from the house. The police were promptly informed, leading to a swift response. Despite the efforts, the couple was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Nagpals' son resides in the USA, and their daughter remains in Delhi. The community is enveloped in grief, remembering the couple as humble and helpful. Govind was a retired employee of Kelvinator, and Sheela from Vidhya Niketan School. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

