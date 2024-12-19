Ban Nam Khem's Resilience: A Community Prepared for the Waves
Banlue Choosin, a former fisherman, has become a key figure in Ban Nam Khem's tsunami risk mitigation efforts in Thailand. After the devastating 2004 tsunami, the community developed a local preparedness system. Banlue monitors the sea, advises on evacuation, and ensures community readiness for potential tsunamis.
In Thailand's Phang Nga province, Banlue Choosin, a 59-year-old former fisherman, has dedicated two decades to monitoring the seas for signs of potential tsunamis.
Following the catastrophic 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which claimed over 5,400 lives in Phang Nga and devastated Ban Nam Khem village, Banlue became instrumental in establishing a community-administered risk mitigation system.
His relentless vigilance, coupled with the village's proactive measures like alarm testing and evacuation drills, serves as a beacon of resilience against future threats. As Banlue approaches his 60th birthday, he remains committed to educating his community on crisis preparedness.
