Historic Tagging of Ganges River Dolphins Initiates Conservation Breakthrough

In an unprecedented move, a male Ganges river dolphin was tagged and released in Assam, aiming to unlock understanding of their seasonal and migratory habits. This groundbreaking undertaking is part of efforts led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in concert with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and local partners.

This significant initiative marks the first-ever tagging of this species in India, undertaken under Project Dolphin. It seeks to develop a comprehensive conservation action plan by addressing existing knowledge gaps and enhancing efforts for the long-term survival of the almost-blind species, which relies heavily on echolocation.

The use of lightweight satellite tags represents a technological leap, immediately contributing to data-driven conservation strategies essential for the dolphin's survival. The project promises broader implications for sustaining the health of river ecosystems, supporting both biodiversity and the human communities reliant on these waters.

