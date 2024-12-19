Left Menu

Historic Tagging of Ganges River Dolphins Initiates Conservation Breakthrough

In Assam, a male Ganges river dolphin has been tagged to study its migratory patterns, marking the first of its kind in India under Project Dolphin. This initiative aims to address knowledge gaps and formulate conservation strategies for the endangered national aquatic animal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:46 IST
Historic Tagging of Ganges River Dolphins Initiates Conservation Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, a male Ganges river dolphin was tagged and released in Assam, aiming to unlock understanding of their seasonal and migratory habits. This groundbreaking undertaking is part of efforts led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in concert with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and local partners.

This significant initiative marks the first-ever tagging of this species in India, undertaken under Project Dolphin. It seeks to develop a comprehensive conservation action plan by addressing existing knowledge gaps and enhancing efforts for the long-term survival of the almost-blind species, which relies heavily on echolocation.

The use of lightweight satellite tags represents a technological leap, immediately contributing to data-driven conservation strategies essential for the dolphin's survival. The project promises broader implications for sustaining the health of river ecosystems, supporting both biodiversity and the human communities reliant on these waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024