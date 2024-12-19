Vanuatu in Crisis: Earthquake Aftermath and Road to Recovery

Two days after a catastrophic earthquake struck Vanuatu, Ivan Oswald and his team at Nambawan Cafe prepared what meals they could for emergency responders sifting through the ruins. The powerful 7.3 magnitude quake left Port Vila, Vanuatu's capital, severely damaged, prompting a rallying effort by local and international rescue teams.

The quake's epicenter was 30 kilometers offshore, and it has been accompanied by numerous aftershocks, further complicating relief efforts. Infrastructure damage is substantial, with hospitals, roads, water reservoirs, and gas lines affected. Supplies and emergency personnel face challenges entering the region, exacerbated by a major landslide blocking the seaport.

The death toll remains uncertain as rescue operations continue. With water and shelter as major concerns, local agencies struggle to meet residents' needs while recovery efforts are hampered by existing damage to the critical infrastructure. The economic ramifications loom, potentially affecting the vital tourism sector as the country recovers from previous natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)