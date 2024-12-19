Left Menu

Vanuatu in Crisis: Earthquake Aftermath and Road to Recovery

Vanuatu was hit by a powerful 7.3 earthquake, causing devastation in the capital, Port Vila. Emergency workers, aided by international teams, continue search and rescue operations. The death toll is uncertain, with communication systems just partly restored. Infrastructure damage is extensive, worrying residents and prompting fears of economic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:35 IST
Vanuatu in Crisis: Earthquake Aftermath and Road to Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Two days after a catastrophic earthquake struck Vanuatu, Ivan Oswald and his team at Nambawan Cafe prepared what meals they could for emergency responders sifting through the ruins. The powerful 7.3 magnitude quake left Port Vila, Vanuatu's capital, severely damaged, prompting a rallying effort by local and international rescue teams.

The quake's epicenter was 30 kilometers offshore, and it has been accompanied by numerous aftershocks, further complicating relief efforts. Infrastructure damage is substantial, with hospitals, roads, water reservoirs, and gas lines affected. Supplies and emergency personnel face challenges entering the region, exacerbated by a major landslide blocking the seaport.

The death toll remains uncertain as rescue operations continue. With water and shelter as major concerns, local agencies struggle to meet residents' needs while recovery efforts are hampered by existing damage to the critical infrastructure. The economic ramifications loom, potentially affecting the vital tourism sector as the country recovers from previous natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024