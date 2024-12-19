Left Menu

Forest Inferno Sparks Mine Explosions in Jammu and Kashmir

A forest fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district set off mine explosions along the Line of Control. Despite the eruptions, there were no casualties reported. Efforts by forest officials, police, Army, and local residents are ongoing to contain the blaze in the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:04 IST
Forest Inferno Sparks Mine Explosions in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A forest fire ravaged sections of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, triggering mine blasts along the heavily guarded Line of Control, according to officials.

Despite the volatile situation, no casualties or injuries have been reported, with the fire blazing fiercely in the Gursai, Ucchad, and Prambranar regions for several days.

Authorities confirmed that concerted efforts by the forest department, fire services, police, Army, and local residents are underway to bring the blaze under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024