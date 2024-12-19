Forest Inferno Sparks Mine Explosions in Jammu and Kashmir

A forest fire ravaged sections of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, triggering mine blasts along the heavily guarded Line of Control, according to officials.

Despite the volatile situation, no casualties or injuries have been reported, with the fire blazing fiercely in the Gursai, Ucchad, and Prambranar regions for several days.

Authorities confirmed that concerted efforts by the forest department, fire services, police, Army, and local residents are underway to bring the blaze under control.

