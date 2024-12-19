Forest Inferno Sparks Mine Explosions in Jammu and Kashmir
A forest fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district set off mine explosions along the Line of Control. Despite the eruptions, there were no casualties reported. Efforts by forest officials, police, Army, and local residents are ongoing to contain the blaze in the affected areas.
A forest fire ravaged sections of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, triggering mine blasts along the heavily guarded Line of Control, according to officials.
Despite the volatile situation, no casualties or injuries have been reported, with the fire blazing fiercely in the Gursai, Ucchad, and Prambranar regions for several days.
Authorities confirmed that concerted efforts by the forest department, fire services, police, Army, and local residents are underway to bring the blaze under control.
