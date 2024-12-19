US Pledges Ambitious Emission Reductions Amidst Political Tension

The United States has unveiled an updated climate action plan, targeting a significant 61-66% reduction in emissions by 2035 compared to 2005 levels. This announcement comes amid a politically charged atmosphere, as President-elect Donald Trump has indicated plans to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

Despite potential federal policy shifts, the bipartisan US Climate Alliance, representing a substantial portion of the nation's economy and population, has committed to the new targets. Governors, cities, and businesses are determined to push forward on climate initiatives regardless of federal uncertainty.

International partners have been reassured by figures like Gina McCarthy and John Podesta of the sustained US commitment to combating climate change. While the funding pledged at COP29 by developed countries falls short of the needs of the Global South, the global community remains focused on advancing clean energy transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)