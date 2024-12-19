Left Menu

US Pledges Ambitious Emission Reductions Amidst Political Tension

The United States has announced a new climate action plan, aiming to cut emissions by 61-66% below 2005 levels by 2035. Despite potential policy shifts under President-elect Trump, states and businesses remain committed to climate goals, with global implications tied to the US's role in international agreements.

Updated: 19-12-2024 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The United States has unveiled an updated climate action plan, targeting a significant 61-66% reduction in emissions by 2035 compared to 2005 levels. This announcement comes amid a politically charged atmosphere, as President-elect Donald Trump has indicated plans to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

Despite potential federal policy shifts, the bipartisan US Climate Alliance, representing a substantial portion of the nation's economy and population, has committed to the new targets. Governors, cities, and businesses are determined to push forward on climate initiatives regardless of federal uncertainty.

International partners have been reassured by figures like Gina McCarthy and John Podesta of the sustained US commitment to combating climate change. While the funding pledged at COP29 by developed countries falls short of the needs of the Global South, the global community remains focused on advancing clean energy transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

