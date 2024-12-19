Left Menu

Nanoplastics from Single-Use Bottles Linked to Antibiotic Resistance Spread, Study Finds

Updated: 19-12-2024 22:41 IST
The study highlights the alarming possibility that Lactobacillus acidophilus, typically a beneficial bacterium, could act as a reservoir for AR genes. Image Credit:
Nanoplastics originating from single-use plastic bottles (SUPBs) could play a significant role in spreading antibiotic resistance (AR), according to a groundbreaking study by scientists at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, under India’s Department of Science and Technology. The findings shed light on a previously unrecognized dimension of nanoplastic pollution and its implications for public health.

Plastic pollution and antibiotic resistance are two pressing global challenges, now intertwined by this new research. Nanoplastics, microscopic plastic particles, coexist with microorganisms in a variety of environments, including the human gut.

The INST team, led by Dr. Manish Singh, investigated how polyethylene terephthalate bottle-derived nanoplastics (PBNPs) influence bacteria. Using discarded SUPBs, they synthesized nanoplastic particles that mimic real-world pollutants. The study specifically focused on Lactobacillus acidophilus, a key component of gut microbiota, and its interaction with PBNPs.

The findings, published in the journal Nanoscale, revealed that nanoplastics not only adversely affect beneficial bacteria but also facilitate the transfer of AR genes to them, potentially transforming them into carriers of these genes.

Mechanisms of Gene Transfer

Researchers identified two novel pathways through which PBNPs aid the spread of AR genes:

Direct Transformation Pathway: Nanoplastics act as physical carriers, transporting AR plasmids across bacterial membranes, directly transferring resistance genes from one bacterium to another.

OMV-Induced Transfer Pathway: PBNPs induce oxidative stress in bacteria, damaging their surfaces and triggering increased secretion of outer membrane vesicles (OMVs). These OMVs, loaded with AR genes, serve as efficient vectors, spreading resistance genes across bacterial species, even those unrelated.

Implications for Human Health

The study highlights the alarming possibility that Lactobacillus acidophilus, typically a beneficial bacterium, could act as a reservoir for AR genes. These genes could then be passed on to pathogenic bacteria, potentially exacerbating infections and reducing the efficacy of antibiotics.

Given the crucial role of gut bacteria in supporting immunity, digestion, and disease prevention, this discovery underscores the urgent need to protect microbiota integrity.

Recommendations and Policy Implications

With rising plastic pollution levels, the findings emphasize the importance of:

  • Enhanced Waste Management: Proper disposal and recycling of plastic to minimize environmental nanoplastic contamination.
  • Regulatory Frameworks: Development and enforcement of policies to limit single-use plastic usage.
  • Awareness Programs: Public education campaigns on the risks associated with plastic pollution.
  • Research Investments: Continued study into the interactions between nanoplastics and microbial communities.

Future Directions

The study opens the door for further research into nanoplastics' effects on other beneficial microbial species, their interactions in different environments, and their long-term impacts on human health. By understanding these mechanisms, policymakers and scientists can develop strategies to mitigate risks, ensuring the health of both the environment and humanity.

This research reinforces the need for global cooperation to address the dual threats of plastic pollution and antibiotic resistance.

