Zelenskyy Navigates Peace Talks Amidst Tensions with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that pivotal negotiations are underway regarding territorial disputes in US-led peace talks with Russia, especially concerning Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Zelenskyy detailed the discussions as he engaged with leaders from around 30 countries, striving for fair terms in resolving nearly four years of warfare. Despite American negotiators suggesting zones of compromise, the outcome remains uncertain, with Russia pushing for control over key territories.

European allies, particularly Germany, Britain, and France, are urging collective efforts to navigate US President Donald Trump's strategy to rekindle ties with Moscow, emphasizing Europe's own security interests in the peace process. Meanwhile, military tensions remain high, with recent developments indicating new battlefield progress claims by Russia.

