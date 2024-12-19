Left Menu

Boosting India's Manufacturing: Secure Housing for Industrial Workers

The NITI Aayog report advocates for classifying workers' accommodations near factory sites as residential units to reduce property tax and utility costs, enhancing living standards. These measures aim to promote worker migration, crucial for manufacturing growth, and recommend financial support mechanisms like Viability Gap Funding.

  • India

In a move aimed at bolstering India's manufacturing sector, NITI Aayog has called for the reclassification of workers' accommodations near factory sites as residential units. This would enable lower property taxes and utility costs, ultimately improving living standards for industrial workers.

The report titled 'S.A.F.E (Site Adjacent Factory Employee) Accommodation - Worker Housing for Manufacturing Growth' also addresses the hurdles in setting up such accommodations, including zoning laws and high operational costs.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes the need for Viability Gap Funding to overcome financial barriers, along with recommendations for GST exemptions and zoning regulation amendments, thereby encouraging the development of suitable housing for workers.

