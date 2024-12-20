Government Moves to Regulate Synthetic Refrigerants to Slash Emissions

The New Zealand Government has announced plans to introduce regulations to better manage synthetic refrigerants, a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds has confirmed.

“Regulations will support a product stewardship scheme for synthetic refrigerants, ensuring their lifecycle is carefully managed to reduce environmental harm,” Ms. Simmonds said.

Synthetic refrigerants, commonly used in heat pumps, cold storage facilities, and vehicles, contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions due to leaks and improper disposal.

“These gases, when released into the atmosphere, can have a warming effect thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide. Managing their impact is a key action in New Zealand’s second emissions reduction plan, which lays out how we’ll meet our climate change targets for the second half of this decade and progress toward net zero,” Ms. Simmonds said.

The Trust for the Destruction of Synthetic Refrigerants, formed in 1993, currently runs the Cool-Safe scheme, which collects, stores, and disposes of surplus synthetic refrigerants safely. While voluntary under the Waste Minimisation Act, Cool-Safe will transition into a mandatory scheme once regulations are in place.

Key Features of the New Regulations

Mandatory Product Stewardship Scheme:

Synthetic refrigerants and equipment containing them must be sold and disposed of in accordance with the regulated scheme.

Onshore destruction of refrigerants will follow strict guidelines to prevent emissions.

Industry-Wide Responsibility:

The scheme mandates data reporting to Cool-Safe, enabling tracking of refrigerants throughout their lifecycle.

Sale and recovery will be restricted to professionals meeting industry-recognized training standards. These training requirements are set to take effect three years after the regulations are implemented.

Reducing Leaks and Improper Disposal:

Leaks during equipment installation and management will be addressed through stricter standards.

The scheme will ensure proper end-of-life disposal for refrigerants and equipment.

Targeted Implementation Timeline:

Draft regulations will be developed in consultation with industry stakeholders, with implementation expected within the next two years.

A three-year period for training compliance allows industry participants to meet new qualifications.

Supporting Emissions Reduction

Ms. Simmonds highlighted the importance of collective action across the industry:

“By regulating synthetic refrigerants, we are ensuring that all players in the sector contribute to reducing the environmental impact of their products. This scheme will significantly cut emissions from leaks and improper disposal, setting us on the path to a more sustainable future.”

The Government also announced plans to expand public awareness campaigns about the importance of proper refrigerant management and disposal. Businesses will receive support to meet compliance requirements, including access to training and equipment upgrades.

Industry and Environmental Impact

The initiative is expected to result in a 25–30% reduction in emissions from synthetic refrigerants within the first five years of implementation.

“We applaud the efforts of the Trust for the Destruction of Synthetic Refrigerants for its leadership. Their work provides a strong foundation for an initiative that will not only reduce emissions but also protect our environment and communities,” Ms. Simmonds said.

A Greener Future for New Zealand

“With this new scheme, we are taking decisive steps to protect our environment, reduce emissions, and ensure a healthier future for our communities. It’s a win for our climate and a testament to the power of collective action,” Ms. Simmonds concluded.

As the Government finalizes these regulations, consultations with industry stakeholders and environmental groups will shape the details of the scheme, reinforcing New Zealand’s commitment to environmental sustainability.