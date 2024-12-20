Macron Faces Criticism in Storm-hit Mayotte

French President Emmanuel Macron faced a harrowing welcome from residents of a cyclone-ravaged Mayotte neighborhood as they voiced frustrations over delays in receiving food and water. Seven days after Cyclone Chido struck, community members expressed their anger during Macron's visit to the severely affected Indian Ocean archipelago.

The storm's devastation in Mayotte, France's poorest overseas territory, has resulted in 31 confirmed fatalities, although officials fear the actual death toll could be much higher. Many undocumented migrants and locals living in hillside shantytowns remain cut off from rescue efforts.

As Macron toured the heated neighborhood of Tsingoni, residents clamored for water distribution. In response, Macron assured them distribution would begin promptly at city halls, yet his reassurances were met with skepticism given previous government neglect accusations.

