Rise in Chemical Accidents: Gujarat Leads in 2023 Incidents

A dramatic increase in gas and chemical leakage accidents has been reported across India, with the incidents more than doubling from 13 to 30 over the past decade, according to data presented in Parliament.

Of the incidents in 2023, Gujarat recorded 24, accounting for the majority, while Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Goa reported fewer cases. These accidents led to 25 fatalities and 32 injuries.

The government has introduced various preventative measures, such as updates to the Factories Act and mandatory safety regulations, alongside specialized training programs for safety in chemical industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)