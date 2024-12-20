Left Menu

Rise in Chemical Accidents: Gujarat Leads in 2023 Incidents

The number of gas and chemical leakage accidents in India more than doubled to 30 over the last decade, with Gujarat being the most affected region in 2023. The government has responded with enhanced safety measures and training programs to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A dramatic increase in gas and chemical leakage accidents has been reported across India, with the incidents more than doubling from 13 to 30 over the past decade, according to data presented in Parliament.

Of the incidents in 2023, Gujarat recorded 24, accounting for the majority, while Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Goa reported fewer cases. These accidents led to 25 fatalities and 32 injuries.

The government has introduced various preventative measures, such as updates to the Factories Act and mandatory safety regulations, alongside specialized training programs for safety in chemical industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

