Civil Society Urges Halt on Siang River Dam Project Amid Environmental Fears
Over 100 civil society and environmental groups have asked President Droupadi Murmu to withdraw paramilitary forces deployed for a pre-feasibility survey of the Upper Siang Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh. They cite risks to local communities and biodiversity, urging adherence to indigenous rights and environmental treaties.
In a substantial appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, more than 100 civil society organisations and environmental groups have voiced their concern over the deployment of paramilitary forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley. Their grievance centers around the facilitation of a pre-feasibility survey for the proposed 11,000-megawatt hydropower dam on the Siang River.
The project, seen strategically as a counter to China's hydel developments on the Yarlung Zangbo river, has met with opposition from local indigenous communities. Predominantly from the Adi tribe, these groups fear potential displacement and environmental degradation.
Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, stated that the project won't proceed without local consent. Meanwhile, environmental groups have emphasized the country's commitments to international treaties protecting indigenous and environmental rights, urging immediate action from the government.

