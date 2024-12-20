Tracking Tigress Zeenat: A Journey Across Three State Forests

In an intense and coordinated effort, forest personnel from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha are diligently tracking the movements of a tigress named Zeenat. The escapee from Simlipal Tiger Reserve has been navigating the contiguous forest belt of the three states for ten days, said officials on Friday.

This three-year-old tigress, now located in Bengal territory, wears a radio collar that enables constant monitoring by Bengal's special squad. Camouflaged traps and bait have been set up as part of their vigilance strategy, according to Minister of State for Forest, Birbaha Hansda.

Officials emphasize that there is no immediate threat to public safety as they encourage people to avoid forest areas. Zeenat's preference for similar forested regions across the states hints at her search for a new territory, though efforts continue to guide her safely back to Simlipal.

(With inputs from agencies.)