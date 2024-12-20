Left Menu

Tracking Tigress Zeenat: A Journey Across Three State Forests

Forest officials from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha are monitoring the movements of Zeenat, a tigress that escaped Simlipal Tiger Reserve. Equipped with a radio collar, the tigress navigates through forest corridors. Authorities assure safety and strive for her safe return to her origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an intense and coordinated effort, forest personnel from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha are diligently tracking the movements of a tigress named Zeenat. The escapee from Simlipal Tiger Reserve has been navigating the contiguous forest belt of the three states for ten days, said officials on Friday.

This three-year-old tigress, now located in Bengal territory, wears a radio collar that enables constant monitoring by Bengal's special squad. Camouflaged traps and bait have been set up as part of their vigilance strategy, according to Minister of State for Forest, Birbaha Hansda.

Officials emphasize that there is no immediate threat to public safety as they encourage people to avoid forest areas. Zeenat's preference for similar forested regions across the states hints at her search for a new territory, though efforts continue to guide her safely back to Simlipal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

