In Russia, an ecological crisis has unfolded along the Black Sea coast after a severe storm caused significant oil spills from two aging tankers. Volunteers struggled on Friday to shovel sticky oil from the shores, exacerbating concerns over long-term environmental repercussions.

One of the vessels involved split in half while the other ran aground, resulting in a tragic loss of life. Shockingly, approximately 40% of the 9,200 metric tons of oil products they were carrying is estimated to have leaked into the sea. The affected area includes vital habitats for seabirds and dolphins, with high-risk locations such as the tourist resort of Anapa bearing the brunt.

As volunteers set up a rescue center for impacted wildlife, with hundreds of cormorants being treated, fears mount about the spill's enduring ecological damage. Emergency services report significant efforts towards cleanup, while the potential legal repercussions for those responsible are underway.

