India's Growing Green: Forest and Tree Cover Expands

India's forest and tree cover has grown by 1,445 sq km since 2021, reaching 25.17% of the nation's total area in 2023. This growth is highlighted in the India State of Forest Report 2023, showing significant gains in several states, including Madhya Pradesh and the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's total forest and tree cover has increased by 1,445 square kilometers since 2021, now encompassing 25.17 percent of the country's geographic area, according to the latest data from the government. This development was highlighted in the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, released this past Saturday.

The report outlines that the nation's total forest cover has grown from 713,789 square kilometers in 2021 to 715,343 square kilometers in 2023, marking 21.76 percent of India's geographical span. Additionally, the tree cover has risen by 1,289 square kilometers, making up 3.41 percent of the nation's land area.

Madhya Pradesh remains the leader in total forest and tree cover, with notable contributions from states like Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan. The northeastern regions, particularly Mizoram, have shown remarkable improvements, with Mizoram alone witnessing a 242 square kilometer rise in its forest cover.

