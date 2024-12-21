India's Growing Green: Forest and Tree Cover Expands

India's total forest and tree cover has increased by 1,445 square kilometers since 2021, now encompassing 25.17 percent of the country's geographic area, according to the latest data from the government. This development was highlighted in the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, released this past Saturday.

The report outlines that the nation's total forest cover has grown from 713,789 square kilometers in 2021 to 715,343 square kilometers in 2023, marking 21.76 percent of India's geographical span. Additionally, the tree cover has risen by 1,289 square kilometers, making up 3.41 percent of the nation's land area.

Madhya Pradesh remains the leader in total forest and tree cover, with notable contributions from states like Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan. The northeastern regions, particularly Mizoram, have shown remarkable improvements, with Mizoram alone witnessing a 242 square kilometer rise in its forest cover.

(With inputs from agencies.)