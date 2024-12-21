Quake Strikes Nepal: No Casualties, Persistent Threat Looms

A mild earthquake jolted Nepal's Bajura district early Saturday morning, but fortunately, no casualties were reported although several houses sustained cracks. The quake, measured at a magnitude of 5.2, had its epicenter in Gotri area, Jagannath rural municipality, and was recorded at 4.14 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

District Administration Office in Bajura confirmed the structural damage to multiple houses, including one that collapsed. Fortunately, three children were safely evacuated. Similarly, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Bajhang district on Tuesday evening. The tremor was centered in the Dhamane area of Talkot rural municipality; however, police reported no immediate damage.

Nepal, positioned in a high-risk seismic zone within the Himalayas, frequently experiences earthquakes. Seismologists warn of potential for larger quakes, highlighting Nepal's positioning as the 11th most earthquake-prone country globally, as noted in the government's post-disaster needs assessment report.

(With inputs from agencies.)