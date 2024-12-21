Left Menu

Quake Strikes Nepal: No Casualties, Persistent Threat Looms

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Bajura, Nepal, with no casualties but caused structural damage. Another tremor, at 4.3 magnitude, was felt in Bajhang. Nepal lies in a seismic zone, at risk of larger earthquakes, as emphasized by seismologists and supported by a government report ranking it 11th in earthquake vulnerability.

Updated: 21-12-2024 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A mild earthquake jolted Nepal's Bajura district early Saturday morning, but fortunately, no casualties were reported although several houses sustained cracks. The quake, measured at a magnitude of 5.2, had its epicenter in Gotri area, Jagannath rural municipality, and was recorded at 4.14 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

District Administration Office in Bajura confirmed the structural damage to multiple houses, including one that collapsed. Fortunately, three children were safely evacuated. Similarly, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Bajhang district on Tuesday evening. The tremor was centered in the Dhamane area of Talkot rural municipality; however, police reported no immediate damage.

Nepal, positioned in a high-risk seismic zone within the Himalayas, frequently experiences earthquakes. Seismologists warn of potential for larger quakes, highlighting Nepal's positioning as the 11th most earthquake-prone country globally, as noted in the government's post-disaster needs assessment report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

