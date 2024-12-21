India's Forest Cover Sees Modest Growth Amidst Environmental Challenges

India's forest and tree cover experienced a modest increase of 1,445 square kilometres, now occupying 25.17% of the country's geographical area as of 2023, according to recent government data.

The India State of Forest Report 2023 emphasized the creation of an additional carbon sink, a significant milestone in the nation's efforts to meet its Paris Agreement commitments.

Despite the progress, the report revealed both regional growth and declines in forest cover, underscoring the challenges and ongoing initiatives to enhance environmental sustainability across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)