India's Forest Cover Sees Modest Growth Amidst Environmental Challenges

India's forest and tree cover increased by 1,445 square kilometres, covering 25.17% of the geographical area in 2023. The ISFR 2023 report highlighted gains in carbon sink, challenges in certain states, and ongoing efforts to meet climate targets. It also included expanded assessments and updates on bamboo cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:10 IST
India's forest and tree cover experienced a modest increase of 1,445 square kilometres, now occupying 25.17% of the country's geographical area as of 2023, according to recent government data.

The India State of Forest Report 2023 emphasized the creation of an additional carbon sink, a significant milestone in the nation's efforts to meet its Paris Agreement commitments.

Despite the progress, the report revealed both regional growth and declines in forest cover, underscoring the challenges and ongoing initiatives to enhance environmental sustainability across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

