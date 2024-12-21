Inferno in Kolkata Slum: A Tale of Resilience and Response

A major fire engulfed a slum in Kolkata's New Alipore area on Saturday evening, destroying between 40 to 50 shanties. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, according to official statements.

Responding swiftly, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the site and emphasized the need to investigate the cause of such frequent fires in shanty areas. Sixteen fire tenders, along with army personnel from the New Alipore Army camp, were deployed to combat the persistent blaze.

Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar also expressed his concerns about the frequent occurrence of fires in slums and their impact on impoverished communities. The incident follows another fire that gutted shanties in Topsia just a day earlier.

