Inferno in Kolkata Slum: A Tale of Resilience and Response

A major fire erupted in a slum in Kolkata's New Alipore area, gutting around 40-50 shanties. Despite the scale, no casualties were reported. Sixteen fire tenders, assisted by army personnel, were deployed to control the blaze. Mayor Firhad Hakim raised concerns over frequent fires in slum areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire engulfed a slum in Kolkata's New Alipore area on Saturday evening, destroying between 40 to 50 shanties. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, according to official statements.

Responding swiftly, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the site and emphasized the need to investigate the cause of such frequent fires in shanty areas. Sixteen fire tenders, along with army personnel from the New Alipore Army camp, were deployed to combat the persistent blaze.

Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar also expressed his concerns about the frequent occurrence of fires in slums and their impact on impoverished communities. The incident follows another fire that gutted shanties in Topsia just a day earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

