Rising Waters: South Sudan's Struggle Against Flooding
Floodwaters in South Sudan have displaced families, with over 379,000 affected this year alone. Communities like Pajiek face challenges, relying on aid amid lacking infrastructure. Flood-related transformations have decimated agriculture and dwelling spaces, putting immense pressure on the country's coping mechanisms and exacerbating ongoing economic and governance issues.
In South Sudan, long-horned cattle traverse flooded landscapes as families displaced by devastating floods find refuge along canals. Smoke from burning dung rises over homes built from mud and grass, marking a community that has seen its life uprooted by relentless waters.
Bichiok Hoth Chuiny, a septuagenarian, spoke of overwhelming suffering as she navigated the newly formed settlement of Pajiek in Jonglei state. Her former home in Gorwai, now a swamp, gave way to the floods despite her efforts at protection.
South Sudan faces drastic flooding yearly, with the World Bank labeling it highly vulnerable to climate change. Jonglei's pastoral communities are witnessing the deterioration of their traditional livelihoods, heavily impacting their social structure and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dame Patsy Reddy Appointed Chair of Climate Change Commission
Greece's Fiery Battle Against Climate Change: An Epic Struggle
Cyber crimes, climate change new threats to human rights: President Droupadi Murmu at Human Rights Day event.
Digital Transformation Powers Growth in Services Sector Across East Asia and Pacific: World Bank Report
World Bank Reports Outline Strategies for Strengthening Mongolia’s Financial and Private Sectors