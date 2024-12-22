Tiger Attacks Claim Lives in Madhya Pradesh: A Rising Man-Animal Conflict
Two men were killed in separate tiger attacks in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria and Balaghat districts. Khairuha Baiga was found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, while Sukhram Uikey was killed in his field in Ambejhari village. Authorities are working to prevent further incidents.
Two tragic incidents unfolded in Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of two men due to tiger attacks in separate districts. The incidents raise concerns over the rising human-animal conflict in the region.
In the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, part of the Umaria district, a 45-year-old man named Khairuha Baiga was found dead. His remains were identified by family members after disappearing for several days. Nearby, officials discovered tiger pugmarks, indicating a possible increase in tiger activity.
In a separate incident, 55-year-old farmer Sukhram Uikey was attacked and killed by a tiger in his field in Balaghat district. The alarming situation prompted authorities to undertake urgent measures to locate the big cats and prevent further human casualties.
