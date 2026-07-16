Compassion Urged in Activist's 19-Day Hunger Strike: Dimple Yadav Appeals to Centre

In a fervent appeal on Thursday, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav urged the Indian government to consider initiating dialogue with activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, marking his 19th day of protest. Yadav emphasized the necessity of compassion, a principle inherent to Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing reporters, Yadav expressed hope that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would demonstrate empathy and engage in discussions with Wangchuk. She criticized the BJP, pointing out inconsistencies between their professed values and actions, particularly concerning the treatment of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Simultaneously, the Delhi High Court underscored the imperative for government vigilance regarding Wangchuk's health, mandating daily medical assessments. The court's directive came in response to a public interest plea spotlighting Wangchuk's declining health amid his demanding hunger strike.