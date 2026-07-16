Borthwick's Steady Strategy for Nations Championship

England coach Steve Borthwick maintains consistency with an unchanged starting lineup for the Nations Championship test against Argentina. The team is set to play in Santiago del Estero on Saturday, with Henry Pollock resuming his role on the bench.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:51 IST
Borthwick's Steady Strategy for Nations Championship
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England's head coach Steve Borthwick has decided to field an unchanged starting lineup as the team prepares to face Argentina in the Nations Championship test.

The much-anticipated match is scheduled for this Saturday and will take place in Santiago del Estero, a city known for its vibrant sports culture.

Loose-forward Henry Pollock, who has shown promise in previous games, will once again take his place on the bench, ready to make an impact if called upon.

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