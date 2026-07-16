Justice Served: Former CEO Sentenced Over Genoa Bridge Collapse

An Italian court on Thursday sentenced Giovanni Castellucci, the former CEO of Atlantia, to 12 years in prison for his role in the 2018 Genoa bridge collapse that claimed 43 lives. The tragedy, which involved the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa, has become emblematic of the slow pace of justice in Italian court proceedings.

Castellucci, already imprisoned for a separate incident in 2013, was absent from the courtroom as the verdict was read. Fifty-seven individuals, including company executives and engineers, faced trial over charges such as multiple manslaughter and criminal negligence related to the disaster.

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge during a summer storm revealed long-standing issues with Italy's infrastructure management. Prosecutors claimed delayed maintenance and ignored warnings contributed to the disaster, while defense cited a design flaw. Atlantia has since sold its stake in motorway operator Autostrade, and its current CEO has issued a public apology.