Chilling Cold Wave Engulfs Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh faces a severe cold wave with temperatures plummeting below freezing in many regions. The weather department has issued warnings for extreme cold and dense fog, affecting agriculture and hydropower. Light rain and snow are predicted, potentially worsening conditions, especially in high-altitude areas.
- Country:
- India
A biting cold wave has taken hold of the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh, prompting the local weather department to issue an orange alert for districts including Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi. This alert is expected to last four days starting Monday.
The meteorological department foresees light rain and snowfall intermittently in mid and higher altitude areas until Thursday. Though the minimum temperatures stayed beyond seasonal norms, daytime temperatures registered a dip of two to three degrees.
Meanwhile, the harsh cold waves have disrupted normal life. In specific areas like Tabo, temperatures plummeted to minus 11.6 degrees Celsius. Farmers are particularly stressed as persistent dry weather and frost endanger Rabi crops planted recently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
