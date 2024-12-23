Uzbekistan Hosts IAEA Mission to Enhance Safety of Long-Term Research Reactor Operations

Uzbekistan’s sole research reactor, WWR-SM, recently welcomed an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) peer review mission to assess safety measures for its long-term operation. The mission highlighted Uzbekistan’s commitment to maintaining safety standards while modernizing its ageing facility, located in the Ulugbek settlement near Tashkent.

Owned and operated by the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, the WWR-SM reactor has been in operation since 1959. Initially built with a power capacity of 2 megawatts, it was upgraded to 10 megawatts in 1980. The reactor plays a vital role in producing medical radioisotopes used globally in diagnostics and treatment.

Since 2017, with IAEA support, the reactor has undergone significant refurbishment projects to extend its operational life and enhance safety. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who visited the facility during a December trip to Uzbekistan, commended its track record in isotope production and the government’s commitment to nuclear science for development.

Challenges of Ageing Research Reactors

Globally, most research reactors have operated for over 40 years, raising concerns about wear and tear. “Maintaining the safety and reliability of ageing facilities requires addressing performance degradation of systems and components,” said Amgad Shokr, Head of the IAEA Research Reactor Safety Section.

The IAEA’s SALTO-RR (Safety Aspects of Long-Term Operation for Research Reactors) mission evaluates reactors based on international safety standards, offering recommendations to improve ageing management and operational safety.

SALTO-RR Mission Findings in Uzbekistan

The peer review team, which included experts from Canada, Pakistan, and South Africa alongside IAEA officials, provided critical recommendations for the WWR-SM reactor:

Establishing formal processes for periodic safety reviews and modification management. Enhancing the reactor’s ageing management programme in line with IAEA safety standards.

The team conducted site visits, reviewed documentation, and held technical discussions with reactor personnel. Mission leader Kaichao Sun praised the professionalism of the WWR-SM team and urged the facility to prioritize implementing the recommendations.

Government’s Commitment to Safety

“The recommendations from the SALTO-RR mission are invaluable for guiding our future improvements,” said Ilkham Sadikov, Director of the Institute of Nuclear Physics. “We are committed to aligning our ageing management activities with IAEA safety standards to ensure the reactor’s continued safe operation.”

The Path Forward

As part of the IAEA’s standard practice, follow-up missions will monitor Uzbekistan’s progress in implementing the recommendations. Uzbekistan has already scheduled a follow-up mission for 2027.

The IAEA noted a growing interest among Member States in hosting SALTO-RR missions, reflecting a collective effort to extend the operational lives of research reactors worldwide safely.

By modernizing its reactor and adhering to global safety standards, Uzbekistan aims to sustain its leadership in medical isotope production while contributing to international nuclear research and development.