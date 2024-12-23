WMO Urges New Permanent Representatives to Participate in Induction Workshops

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has called on all newly appointed Permanent Representatives (PRs) who have not yet attended to join the next WMO Induction Workshop, scheduled for late 2025. These workshops are crucial for equipping PRs with the knowledge, skills, and networks needed to effectively represent their countries and advance meteorological and hydrological services globally.

With a high turnover rate among WMO PRs in recent years, the workshops have become increasingly vital. In 2024 alone, 31 new PRs were appointed, underlining the importance of initiatives like these to ensure continuity and effective collaboration.

This year’s workshop, held in Geneva from October 29 to 31, 2024, brought together 17 participants from six WMO regions, including PRs from Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), who accounted for 38% of attendees.

A Comprehensive Program for PRs

The workshop aimed to familiarize participants with:

WMO’s role and priorities as outlined in the Strategic Plan 2024–2027.

Connections between WMO goals and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Early Warnings for All initiative, a key focus for global disaster preparedness.

Practical areas such as resource mobilization, education, operational challenges, and partnerships.

Participants met the WMO Executive team and senior officials, including Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett and Assistant Secretary-General Thomas Asare, who joined the PRs for a working lunch to discuss their roles and responsibilities.

Insights from Leadership

WMO Secretary-General Professor Celeste Saulo delivered a video message emphasizing the PRs' critical role in mobilizing national expertise, liaising with government partners, and addressing climate challenges. She urged PRs to adopt innovative approaches and leverage new technologies to strengthen meteorological and hydrological services.

Shared Experiences and Collaborative Opportunities

The workshop fostered dynamic discussions among participants, who shared insights on national legislation that supports the autonomy of meteorological services. Topics included resource mobilization, cost recovery mechanisms, and private-sector collaboration to generate revenue. These exchanges revealed promising opportunities for international cooperation and best practice sharing.

Future Plans for Greater Inclusion

To ensure wider participation, the next workshop is being planned for late 2025 and may be scheduled back-to-back with the WMO Extraordinary Congress. This timing aims to maximize attendance and provide more PRs with access to this valuable training.

Why It Matters

WMO workshops are not only about knowledge transfer but also about building a global network of leaders who can tackle shared challenges, including climate change, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable development. By preparing PRs to excel in their roles, WMO strengthens the capacity of its members and contributes to global meteorological and hydrological resilience.

The WMO urges all eligible PRs to seize this opportunity to deepen their understanding, enhance their effectiveness, and contribute meaningfully to the global meteorological community.