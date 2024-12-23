Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Development Wave: Rs 752 Crore Projects Unveiled in Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launched the 'Pragati Yatra' in West Champaran, unveiling development projects worth Rs 752.17 crore. These include infrastructure, health centers, and electrification initiatives. Kumar announced a sugarcane price hike and directed officials to expedite proposals for further development, including a stadium and degree college.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday initiated a wave of development by launching and inaugurating multiple projects worth Rs 752.17 crore in West Champaran district.

As part of his 'Pragati Yatra,' Kumar laid foundation stones virtually for projects valued at Rs 545.24 crore and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 34.72 crore from Dhokraha panchayat. Earlier, he initiated projects worth Rs 171.38 crore from Bagha block.

The Chief Minister announced a hike in the sugarcane price, aimed at benefiting local farmers, alongside laying the foundation stone for electrification in remote villages. He instructed officials to expedite proposals for essential infrastructure projects including a new bypass road, major road expansions, a state-of-the-art stadium, and a degree college.

